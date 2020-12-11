He said but for their massive votes, the government will be exiting power in the just ended general elections.

The vociferous lawmaker said the president has to make sure most Ashantis get appointments in his next government as reward for their loyalty.

“I congratulate the people of the Ashanti Region, if it were not for them the NPP would have probably suffered defeat. Akufo Addo should give them a lot of ministerial appointments and more development should go there."

"Mahama was making a bogus argument that he has won 10 regions, only the Ashanti Region gave the NPP over 1,142,000 which canceled the votes garnered by the NDC in almost 7 regions…I mean the votes from just one region canceled that huge number of NDC votes. So I give the Ashanti Region a huge standing ovation."

“Some areas in Ghana are ungrateful, look at Oti, this government made the area a region but they voted against the NPP. We should be politically skewed that we maintain our stronghold first before you look for others.”

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Ghana has advised the opposition NDC to seek redress in court for any electoral grievance.

In a statement, the Embassy said the United States “expects that any electoral disputes would be resolved through established legal channels.”

Kennedy Agyapong

Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) successfully secured a second term in office after winning the election with 51.30% of the total votes cast.

However, Mahama and the NDC have rejected the results of the polls, describing it as flawed and fabricated.

The statement from the US Embassy, however, urged all aggrieved stakeholders to use the court to address any electoral disputes.