Ashaiman Constituency: A political battleground to watch in election 2024

The upcoming election in this constituency is poised to be particularly significant, given its history of closely contested races and its strategic importance to major political parties.

Historical context

Ashaiman has traditionally been a stronghold for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, recent elections have shown increasing competition from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), making it a swing constituency.

The results in Ashaiman often reflect broader electoral trends in urban Ghana, making it a bellwether for the overall political climate.

The constituency is characterised by its diverse population, comprising a mix of ethnicities, religions, and socio-economic backgrounds.

This diversity necessitates a nuanced approach to campaigning, with candidates needing to address a wide range of issues from employment and education to infrastructure and healthcare.

Key issues

Unemployment and economic opportunities: As an urban area with a significant youth population, unemployment remains a critical issue.

Both major parties are likely to focus on job creation and economic policies that can resonate with the youth.

Infrastructure development: Residents of Ashaiman are concerned with the state of local infrastructure, including roads, healthcare facilities, and schools.

Promises of development projects and improvements in public services will be pivotal in swaying voters.

Education and healthcare: Access to quality education and healthcare services are perennial concerns. Candidates' pledges to improve these sectors could be decisive in garnering support.

Candidates to watch

Both the NDC and NPP are expected to field strong candidates with deep ties to the community. The incumbent MP, Ernest Norgbey of the NDC, will likely face a formidable challenger from the NPP, Justice King Essel.

The personal appeal and track records of the candidates will play a significant role in influencing voter decisions.

In the 2020 general elections, the incumbent MP, Ernest Henry Norgbey of the NDC, secured 73,316 votes, accounting for 61.59% of the total votes.

In contrast, Alhaji Labaran Yakubu of the NPP garnered 45,730 votes, representing 38.41% of the total votes.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the NPP made a change in their parliamentary candidate, electing Justice King Essel to represent the party.

Notably, the NPP had previously only claimed victory in the seat once, back in the year 2000.

During that election, Emmanuel Kinsford Kwesi Teye of the NPP received 21,894 votes, constituting 36.90% of the total vote count.

Franklin W.K. Aheto of the NDC secured 12,607 votes, equivalent to 21.20% of the total, while Alfred Kwame Agbesi, formerly an NDC member, ran as an independent candidate and garnered 20,088 votes, representing 33.80% of the total votes cast.

Campaign strategies

Campaign strategies in Ashaiman will likely be multifaceted, combining traditional rallies and door-to-door canvassing with modern digital campaigns.

Social media will play a crucial role in engaging the younger electorate, while community engagements and local endorsements will be vital in reaching older voters.

While the NDC and NPP dominate the political landscape, smaller parties and independent candidates can influence the outcome by drawing votes away from the major parties. Their presence adds an element of unpredictability to the race.

The outcome in Ashaiman could have broader implications for national politics. A win for the NDC would reinforce their dominance in urban areas, while a victory for the NPP could signal a shift in urban political allegiances.

Additionally, the electoral strategies and issues that resonate in Ashaiman might inform campaign tactics in other constituencies.

As the Dember 7, 2024 elections approach, Ashaiman Constituency will be under intense scrutiny.

Its diverse electorate, critical local issues, and the potential impact on national political trends make it a constituency to watch.