Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones in protest of poor treatment


Hards Times Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones in protest of poor treatment

The disappointed NPP serial callers are up in arms against the leadership of the party and the government.

  • Published:
play

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) serial callers in the Ashanti region have declared an indefinite boycott of all party communication.

The disappointed NPP serial callers are up in arms against the leadership of the party and the government.

They have burned every communication gadget the party procured for them for communication purposes.

According to them, they sacrificed their resources to campaign for the party to win in the 2016 elections.

READ MORE: Nana Addo condemns unlawful seizure by NPP supporters

They have also warned their members region-wide to desist from further calling or texting into local radio stations to defend the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

play

 

Spokesperson for the serial callers, Wofa Anokye told Mynewgh that "This afternoon, we have gathered our mobile phones the party bought for us and burn them to register our displeasure to party leadership."

He stated that the serial callers fought for the party to win but they are still using their own resources to run the party.

He said over sixty-two of their members are struggling to make ends meet while their regional executives and government appointees in the region are living in comfort.

READ ALSO: Faceless gov't appointees' attempts to sabotage current BOST MD exposed

The aggrieved NPP callers burnt their sim cards and recharge cards they claim they bought with their own money.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Reconciliation: EC Chairperson begs NDC Reconciliation EC Chairperson begs NDC
Showdown: Mahama will be no match for Nana Addo in 2020 - Hackman explains Showdown Mahama will be no match for Nana Addo in 2020 - Hackman explains
Political Vigilantism: NDC to outdoor two new vigilante groups soon - Hannah Bissiw Political Vigilantism NDC to outdoor two new vigilante groups soon - Hannah Bissiw
Sinohydro Deal: Here's why NDC says $2b Chinese deal is a loan and not barter Sinohydro Deal Here's why NDC says $2b Chinese deal is a loan and not barter
NDC Elections: I haven't endorsed any NDC candidate - Rawlings NDC Elections I haven't endorsed any NDC candidate - Rawlings
Slander: Retired state attorney sues Kennedy Agyapong for defamation Slander Retired state attorney sues Kennedy Agyapong for defamation

Recommended Videos

Chief Sofo Azorkar: Mahama will come back like Jesus Christ Chief Sofo Azorkar Mahama will come back like Jesus Christ
Allegations: NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP reveals Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP reveals
Politics: I want NPP beaten in 2020 elections– Rawlings Politics I want NPP beaten in 2020 elections– Rawlings



Top Articles

1 Internal Wrangling Koku Anyidoho is a mercenary; we'll punish him - NDCbullet
2 NPP Primaries Aliu Mahama's son Farouk to run for MPbullet
3 Sinohydro Deal Here's why NDC says $2b Chinese deal is a loan and...bullet
4 2020 Polls Mahama will come back like Jesus Christ - NDC Chairman...bullet
5 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo to reshuffle ministers againbullet
6 Failed Promises Angry NDC youth reveal why Ekumfi MP was...bullet
7 NDC Elections Here's why Ken Dzirasah wants Asiedu Nketiah...bullet
8 Slander Retired state attorney sues Kennedy Agyapong for...bullet
9 NDC Elections I haven't endorsed any NDC candidate -...bullet
10 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC...bullet

Related Articles

Political Vigilantism NDC to outdoor two new vigilante groups soon - Hannah Bissiw
Sinohydro Deal Here's why NDC says $2b Chinese deal is a loan and not barter
NDC Elections I haven't endorsed any NDC candidate - Rawlings
Slander Retired state attorney sues Kennedy Agyapong for defamation
2020 Polls Mahama will come back like Jesus Christ - NDC Chairman Azorka
Internal Wrangling Koku Anyidoho is a mercenary; we'll punish him - NDC
NDC Elections Here's why Ken Dzirasah wants Asiedu Nketiah to go unopposed
Cathedral Controversy We can't serve God on empty stomachs - Nunoo-Mensah fires Nana Addo
Developmental Projects Sam George pledges completion of ET Mensah's projects
Failed Promises Angry NDC youth reveal why Ekumfi MP was nearly lynched

Top Videos

1 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
8 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as...bullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah
Cathedral Controversy We can't serve God on empty stomachs - Nunoo-Mensah fires Nana Addo
Sam George
Developmental Projects Sam George pledges completion of ET Mensah's projects
Member of Parliament, Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe
Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP reveals
Stop blaming colonial masters for Africa’s woes – Nana Addo
Africa's Challenges Stop blaming colonial masters for Africa’s woes – Nana Addo
X
Advertisement