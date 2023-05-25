Ashantis are not fools — Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene tells NPP

The region is a stronghold of the NPP and much more is expected of the party in terms of development in the region but none has been seen.

Nana Mensah-Bonsu, a sub-chief of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II adding his voice to the lack of development in the region stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which gets small votes in the Ashanti Region has implemented more projects in the Ashanti Region than the NPP government.

Speaking to a journalist on the 'For The Records' programme, the Ahenenanom Hene said Nana Addo's government is the worst he has seen, asking "whether the president had any education."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

"I am here to fight for Ashanti. Akufo-Addo should come and point out all the development projects he has brought to the Ashanti Region and let Mahama also do the same.

"…has Akufo-Addo gone to school since he came into politics, who is his classmate? Who did he go to law school with? Who did he go to the university with? He has not brought any project to the Ashanti Region.

"I beg you to call the NDC and call the NPP for them to come and account for what they have done in the Ashanti Region. We’re not fools. If we were blind yesterday, today we can see that it is raining and the ground is wet," he stated.