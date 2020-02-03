According to him, the government was using claims that bribes were paid to some government officials under the administration of the late Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills and John Mahama by airbus to take attention from some very important national issues.

"Whenever the NPP has its back to the wall, it finds a way of diverting the attention of the nation to something else. This bribery scandal is an attempt by the NPP to divert the attention of the nation from the electoral register," he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has referred the Airbus bribery scandal to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for immediate investigations.

A letter signed by Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin stated that these investigations are expected to be conducted in collaboration with the United Kingdom authorities.

The reports which emerged after the company admitted in a UK court that it paid bribes to officials in some five countries including Ghana between 2009 and 2015 have sparked rumours in Ghana.

Airbus Ghana

Some Ghanaians have challenged the NDC which was in charge of the governance of the country during the period to respond to the claims.

However, Asiedu Nketia said the NDC is ready to be investigated by the NPP government.

"We are open and ready for any investigation, let them come and investigate us... we are open to any investigation including the vanishing of excavators," he said on Joy TV.

He quoted a proverb as an example over the bribery scandal.

He said "If your cow gets lost, you may be so desperate that is looking for that cow you will be looking into a hen coop to see whether the cow is hiding there. That's what they are doing."