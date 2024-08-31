ADVERTISEMENT
Asiedu Nketia supports removal of NPP posters from DRIP machines

Sammy Danso Eghan

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has reacted to the removal of posters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from some state equipment by NDC youth.

NPP has bought all the airtime on major TV and radio stations – Asiedu Nketia laments
In a video circulating on social media, Asiedu Nketiah was seen addressing some party supporters. In his speech, he supported the removal of NPP posters from District Road Improvement Project (DRIP) machines by NDC youth.

He stated that the youth will continue to tear off these posters whenever they encounter them on the machines.

Asiedu Nketiah’s support comes amid rising tensions between the two major political parties ahead of the December 2024 general elections.

The NDC Chairman emphasised that the removal of the posters is a justified response to what he perceives as the NPP’s misuse of public resources for political gain.

“If you have used our money to purchase this equipment to construct our roads, and you put NPP stickers on them, we will remove them whenever we see them,” he remarked.

In a related development, police are investigating the theft of a battery for a tipper truck. This vehicle was part of the District Road Improvement Project equipment, which had been introduced only a few weeks earlier.

The DRIP equipment had been stationed at the Asante Akim Central Municipal Assembly premises, awaiting the completion of operator training.

The theft was discovered during a routine test of the heavy-duty equipment, leaving officials perplexed.

According to media reports, the Municipal Chief Executive for Asante Akim Central, Robert Yaw Kwaakye, expressed his concern, noting that such incidents could hinder the government’s developmental efforts.

Sammy Danso Eghan

