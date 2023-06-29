He believes the country's under-development should be blamed on both the NPP and the NDC.
Assin North by-election: Money NDC and NPP shared can construct 30 factories — Akpaloo
The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) vote-buying tactics in the just-ended Assin North by-election can build thirty factories in the country.
His reactions come after both parties were captured in a video circulating on social media sharing 200 and 300 cedis to some voters to influence them to vote for their candidate.
Kofi Akpaloo speaking on the vote-buying tactics said the amount of money both political parties have dished out to the constituents in order to gain political power in Assin North can "establish about 30 factories in the constituency."
He alleged that both the NPP and NDC gave out bags of cement and roofing sheets to the constituents in other to gain their votes.
"A lot of items including money were given to some constituents….. so they have really spent a lot of money.
"Both the NPP and NDC have really paid huge sums of money in Assin North and none of them can deny that fact," he stated.
The NPP's candidate Charles Opoku lost the parliamentary seat bid to the NDC's candidate, James Gyakye Quayson who polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56%, against 12,630 votes garnered by opponent Charles Opoku, representing 42.15%, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, with the LPG's candidate, Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, polling a paltry 87 votes, representing 0.29%.
