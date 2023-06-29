Assin North by-election: Money NDC and NPP shared can construct 30 factories — Akpaloo

His reactions come after both parties were captured in a video circulating on social media sharing 200 and 300 cedis to some voters to influence them to vote for their candidate.

Kofi Akpaloo speaking on the vote-buying tactics said the amount of money both political parties have dished out to the constituents in order to gain political power in Assin North can "establish about 30 factories in the constituency."

He alleged that both the NPP and NDC gave out bags of cement and roofing sheets to the constituents in other to gain their votes.

"A lot of items including money were given to some constituents….. so they have really spent a lot of money.

"Both the NPP and NDC have really paid huge sums of money in Assin North and none of them can deny that fact," he stated.