Assin North: NPP tried to bribe Gyakye Quayson not to contest — Sammy Gyamfi

In a Facebook post, Sammy Gyamfi said Gyakye Quayson's personal conviction and determination to fight for justice against all odds, even at the risk of losing his civil liberties.

Gyakye Quayson won the Assin North has won by-election held in the constitu­ency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

His win defied a series of predictions in the run-up to the elections that went against his performance in the election.

Quayson garnered 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent to defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku, who secured 12,630 votes repre­senting 42.15 percent of the total votes cast.

The third candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) managed 87 votes representing 0.29 percent.