He has revealed that the government threatened to jail him after they failed to get him to stand down adding that Quayson was unwavering in his commitment and love for his constituents.
Assin North: NPP tried to bribe Gyakye Quayson not to contest — Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has alleged that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) tried to bribe the Assin North Member of Parliament-elect, James Gyakye Quayson not to contest the by-election.
In a Facebook post, Sammy Gyamfi said Gyakye Quayson's personal conviction and determination to fight for justice against all odds, even at the risk of losing his civil liberties.
Gyakye Quayson won the Assin North has won by-election held in the constituency.
His win defied a series of predictions in the run-up to the elections that went against his performance in the election.
Quayson garnered 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent to defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku, who secured 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent of the total votes cast.
The third candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) managed 87 votes representing 0.29 percent.
Quayson won the seat during the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections after securing 17,498 votes, representing 55.21 percent as against the incumbent, Abena Durowaa Mensah who garnered 14,193 votes representing 44.79 percent.
