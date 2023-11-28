'Away' - C/R residents boo Agric Minister for criticising Mahama's 24-hour economy idea

He cited the electricity challenges that Mahama faced as president to buttress his point his posture did not sit down well will some members of the audience.

"The 24-hour economy is good news, but even in the 8-hour economy, he (Mahama) was unable to keep the lights on… the 8-hour economy he failed at and bequeathed to us, is it 24 hours that he can manage?" Acheampong asked.

Subsequently, boos emanated from a section of the audience, with some chanting "away, away."

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, persisted in his position despite the boos.

Mahama has proposed to reshape the country's economic landscape, dubbed the 24-hour economy.

Industry players, politicians, and other interest groups have expressed optimism and varied opinions on the proposal and are interested in the fine details.

A 24-hour economy ensures that products and services are available around the clock for consumers; the effective running of such an economy hinges on the availability of human resources and capital for its growth and expansion.

During the Building Ghana Tour, Mahama said the 24-hour economy is one of the key pillars of his campaign platform for the 2024 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT