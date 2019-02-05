He said the use of 'thugs' by the NPP in the recently held Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election has put the NDC on red alert.

Speaking on Radio XYZ, Chief Azorka said the party members should not be frightened by the violence for there are able men within the umbrella family to support and protect them from any form of oppression from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said the NDC will prepare vigorously for the NPP and when it comes to unleashing violence, the party is more than capable.

“I am more experienced than the National Security Minister…I have followed by-elections and general elections for many years…and I can assure you that we are not going to joke this time around,” he said.

Azorka's comments comes after former President John Mahama had made similar comments in reaction to the electoral violence.

Mahama said, "I want to sound a caution that NDC has a revolutionary root and when it comes to unleashing violence no one can beat us to that".

Chief Azorka also promised to revive the spirit of vigilantism in the party to prevent any future attack, stressing that the NDC is capable of making the NPP sleep.