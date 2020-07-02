According to the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman, Bismarck Abuobi Aryettey, the MP is busing aliens into the constituency to take part in the registration exercise which he described as "inimical to the process".

Addressing the press, he said, "What Lydia Alhassan is doing, which is inimical to the process, is that, she's importing people from other constituencies – Ayawaso North, Ayawaso East, La Dadekotopon, Kwabenya – all the adjoining constituencies of Ayawaso West Wuogon" to register.

He added that the MP "bringing people from Ada, Somanya, Atiavi; she's bringing people from as far as Nsawam" to register.

Bismarck Abuobi noted that "This morning, we had the hint that there were two buses coming from Nsawam, being NPP people they are bringing to come and register. So, we went and we intercepted the car."

He said: "I'll send you the Sprinter's number and the mode of their operation [and] how they get them to the polling station.

"What we are saying is that it is wrong. We're in an elite community. Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency is the most elite community in Ghana. So, allow the people, the grownups there to determine who should be their MP."