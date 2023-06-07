ADVERTISEMENT
Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC Chairman’s suspension revoked

Evans Annang

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore has revoked the suspension of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Chairman, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey.

Nii Ashie Moore, NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman
Nii Ashie Moore, NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman

Mr. Aborbi-Ayitey was suspended for six months because he addressed the media on internal party issues which is in breach of article 48(8) of the Party’s Constitution as amended at the 9th Congress, a letter signed by the, Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie said.

However, in a fresh letter, the regional chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, explained that a MEMO was written to the regional executive committee stating clearly that all agenda, crucial decisions, should be forwarded to him by mail or on WhatsApp for his inputs and directives.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman emphasized that the letter to suspend the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Constituency Chairman has subsequently been revoked.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the letter to suspend the Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency Chairman is hereby revoked,” Nii Ashie Moore stated in his letter addressed to the regional secretariat.

He noted that due to the happenings caused by the suspension letter in 21 constituencies, he has put his trip on hold to deal with the issues happening in the region.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
