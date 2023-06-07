Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC Chairman’s suspension revoked

However, in a fresh letter, the regional chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, explained that a MEMO was written to the regional executive committee stating clearly that all agenda, crucial decisions, should be forwarded to him by mail or on WhatsApp for his inputs and directives.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman emphasized that the letter to suspend the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Constituency Chairman has subsequently been revoked.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the letter to suspend the Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency Chairman is hereby revoked,” Nii Ashie Moore stated in his letter addressed to the regional secretariat.