The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Joycelyn Tetteh, has taken a swipe at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Lydia Alhassan ahead of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

According to the lawmaker, the parliamentary seat is not “sexually transmitted”, while also describing Madam Lydia Alhassan, as a “side chick” of the late Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko.

The Ayawaso Wuogon seat became vacant following the demise of Mr. Agyarko last year.

Madam Lydia Alhassan subsequently beat off competition from four other contenders to emerge the NPP’s candidate for the by-election.

She is now set to contest against the NDC’s Delali Kwasi Brempong for the vacant Parliamentary seat.

But speaking ahead of the by-election, MP for North Dayi, Joycelyn Tetteh, aimed some big shots at the NPP’s candidate, referring to her as a “side chick”.

“Not long ago, they [NPP] lost one of their MPs and we are expecting his girlfriend, not the wife, because he was not married to her, to be mourning the boyfriend. I don’t know which part of the Constitution says that side chicks can now inherit people’s husbands’ properties,” Mrs Tetteh said.

“Ayawaso West Wuogon is not anybody’s personal property. This seat is not sexually transmitted. The wisdom that her husband had in parliament wasn’t transmitted through sex.”

She further criticised the NPP government saying their aim “is to destroy, the aim is that everything that the NDC did will be destroyed and they have achieved that.”