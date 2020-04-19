The general election is just seven months away and the stakes are high between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The parliamentary candidate of the NDC, John Dumelo and the sitting Member of Parliament for the area, Lydia Alhassan, is leaving no stone unturned to win the seat.

John Dumelo reaches out to the less privileged

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, John Dumelo has distributed items ranging from hand sanitizers, water, rice, and other numerous items to his constituents.

He distributed the items in support of the aged and other vulnerable people in the constituency to win the admiration of his constituents.

His opponent, Lydia Alhassan also donated food items to constituents to support their lockdown.

Lydia Alhassan

The aim of the donations by the contestants of this humane exercise is to reach the aged, underprivileged and the vulnerable within the constituency to help release off the burden of discomfort during this trying moment.

From the look of things, the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents should be the most well-fed constituency amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.