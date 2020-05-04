The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer amongst others described the economy under the Akufo-Addo administration as weak.

But the Vice President in an interview with the media at the Jubilee House on the sideline of a COVID-19 meeting on Monday, May 4, 2020, said the economy under the tenure of John Mahama was so weak it couldn’t even mitigate and cushion people from an internally created problem like dumsor.

Pulse.com.gh highlights some of the key responses of Dr. Bawumia to John Mahama.

Ordinary chalk was a problem in schools under Mahama – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia noted that Mr. John Dramani Mahama failed in managing the country when he was president, such that he was overwhelmed with a lot of challenges including the inability of teachers to get ordinary chalk to teach pupils in basic schools.

“Common chalk was even a problem in our schools under former president Mahama.”

Don't embarrass yourself; look at the data before you speak - Bawumia to Mahama

Dr. Bawumia also advised former president Mahama to speak to incontrovertible data in his public utterances to avoid embarrassing himself. He accused the NDC leader of being ill-informed about the true state of the Ghanaian economy.

"That notwithstanding, we have seen that the former President John Mahama has been making a number of statements and many of these statements have been proven not to be true or when you look at the data, they are not true,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Akufo-Addo’s first term infrastructure best in 4th Republic – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also challenged anyone who has data to prove that any first-term government has provided more infrastructure than the Akufo-Addo administration to step up and provide the evidence.

He opined that some members of the opposition NDC, especially former president Mahama, have sought to downplay the infrastructure achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration in the vain hope that Ghanaians would not independently check.

“But I can say without any fear of contradiction, the data shows that in the history of the Fourth Republic there is no government that has provided as much infrastructure across all sectors in its first term than the first term Government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. If you want to challenge that please bring your data” he declared.

Transformation under Nana Akufo-Addo

According to Bawumia, since President Akufo-Addo took over the running of the country in 2017, his government has been able to transform the mess it inherited from former President Mahama’s government, stating that data on all economic indicators buttress his point.

“Today if you go for passport and driver's license application, there is no wahala involved. We have digitized and transformed the place so there is no wahala. Renewal of NHIS membership that used to be a problem where people queued up at district offices for days, today you can do it online on your mobile phone. Online business registration at registration general, we have also digitized the courts through an e-justice programme.”