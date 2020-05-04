She is calling on the NPP’s national executives to step in and resolve the chaos in the Dome Kwabenya constituency.

The incumbent MP says some supporters of her opponent in the party’s upcoming primaries, have attempted to attack her but it backfired.

According to her, an attempt on her person last week backfired when assailants who thought she was in the Constituency Chairman’s residence, launched an assault on the house.

She indicated that when they failed to get her, they turned their chagrin on the next best target, the Chairman, and beat him to pulp and in the process vandalized his house.

The Dome Kwabenya MP stated that the situation has come to a head because her opponents have only one motive in the contest, and that is to get her out by any means necessary.

“The perpetrator is Speaker’s driver. His supporters went and attacked my chairman and vandalized his house.”

“The party must stop this because my life is being threatened,” she added.

Accusations and counter-accusations are flying all over the constituency with supporters of the two contestants alleging the hijacking of the electoral album of the constituency.

The incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is facing stiff competition from Michael Oquaye Junior, Ghana Ambassador to India and son of the Speaker of Parliament.

Supporters of Mr. Mike Oquaye Junior have, however, accused the MP of attempting to manipulate the constituency’s electoral register to favor her.