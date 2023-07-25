Bawumia is a strategic thinker for the NPP and Ghana – Kennedy Agyapong

Speaking to delegates of the party in the Upper West Region, Kennedy Agyapong clarified that his recent comments on a strategist was not a shot at Dr. Bawumia.

“The truth hurts… so you are the victim, and I am educating you, and you think I’m hitting back? You see, they are not being fair. I did not hit the Vice President but I hit one MP because he said, ‘We don’t want somebody who will come and say that I have done this and that for the party and Ghana, but we want a strategist,'” Agyapong told Home Radio in the Upper West Region.

“I have the utmost respect for Vice President Bawumia and his strategic thinking,” Agyapong, who is also aspiring to become the party’s presidential candidate said. “He has demonstrated time and again his ability to effectively strategise for the benefit of the party and the country as a whole.”

Agyapong did not name the lawmaker in the interview but said that MP was in Parliament “shouting” Ghana was not going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but “within two hours the country was there.”

“The people that I have helped, made them who they are today, they are the ones that are against me. I bought cars, gave them money, campaigned for them to win their seats, but now, they’re my number one enemies. But I just look at them, and I say ‘Lord, forgive them because of their stomach’”, Agyapong said.

Speaking to delegates in the Bono Region, Mr. Agyapong made a comment that was supposedly aimed at Dr. Bawumia’s campaign.