Bawumia is a strategic thinker for the NPP and Ghana – Kennedy Agyapong

Evans Annang

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has praised the influence of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the party and Ghana as a whole.

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia
Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia

The outspoken politician said the impact of the Vice President on the NPP in recent years cannot be overemphasized.

Recommended articles

Speaking to delegates of the party in the Upper West Region, Kennedy Agyapong clarified that his recent comments on a strategist was not a shot at Dr. Bawumia.

“The truth hurts… so you are the victim, and I am educating you, and you think I’m hitting back? You see, they are not being fair. I did not hit the Vice President but I hit one MP because he said, ‘We don’t want somebody who will come and say that I have done this and that for the party and Ghana, but we want a strategist,'” Agyapong told Home Radio in the Upper West Region.

“I have the utmost respect for Vice President Bawumia and his strategic thinking,” Agyapong, who is also aspiring to become the party’s presidential candidate said. “He has demonstrated time and again his ability to effectively strategise for the benefit of the party and the country as a whole.”

Agyapong did not name the lawmaker in the interview but said that MP was in Parliament “shouting” Ghana was not going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but “within two hours the country was there.”

Excuse me, strategist! E be English we go chop? - Kennedy Agyapong tears into Bawumia
Excuse me, strategist! E be English we go chop? - Kennedy Agyapong tears into Bawumia Pulse Ghana

“The people that I have helped, made them who they are today, they are the ones that are against me. I bought cars, gave them money, campaigned for them to win their seats, but now, they’re my number one enemies. But I just look at them, and I say ‘Lord, forgive them because of their stomach’”, Agyapong said.

Speaking to delegates in the Bono Region, Mr. Agyapong made a comment that was supposedly aimed at Dr. Bawumia’s campaign.

“You call yourself a strategist but when we were taking over power the dollar was GHC4, today US$1 is GHC12 and yet you call yourself a strategist,” Agyapong told NPP delegates.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
