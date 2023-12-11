ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC is collapsing in the North East Region all because of Bawumia — NPP

Emmanuel Tornyi

The 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is collapsing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the North East Region, the Regional Communications Director of the NPP, Amos Walibe, has said.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

According to him, NDC members in the region prioritizing regional development are defecting to the NPP due to their belief that the NPP surpasses the NDC in regional development efforts.

Recommended articles

He said the NDC in the region was fast losing its grip.

He expressed confidence that Dr. Bawumia as Ghana's president is its surest strategy for gaining ground in the NDC's strongholds during the general elections.

Addressing the press, Amos Walibe said "…Which is that, it was an attempt at halting the speedy dwindling fortunes of the NDC in the Northeast region. It has become abundantly clear that the NDC in the Northeast Region is facing an imminent extinction following the election of Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT
Amos Walibe, NPP regional communications officer (Middle)
Amos Walibe, NPP regional communications officer (Middle) Pulse Ghana

The election of Dr. Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP has set the stage for a real showdown with the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama in 2024.

Both presidential hopefuls hail from the northern part of the country and will be battling for electoral supremacy in the five regions of the north and the Zongo areas which had remained faithful to the NDC since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

The margins had, however, reduced since the emergence of Dr Bawumia in the political space.

Both candidates come from regions that had been carved out of the Northern Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Bawumia hails from the North East, and Mahama comes from the Savannah Region.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ato Kwamena Forson

NPP deputy IT director in trouble over fake memo and misuse of Mahama's letterhead

Nana Yaa Jantuah

NPP is behind my removal as CPP’s General Secretary – Nana Yaa Jantuah

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

NPP grants Bawumia extension for running mate announcement

kennedy-agyapong

I trusted so many people during my campaign; I have learned my lessons – Ken Agyapong