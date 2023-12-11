NDC is collapsing in the North East Region all because of Bawumia — NPP

He said the NDC in the region was fast losing its grip.

He expressed confidence that Dr. Bawumia as Ghana's president is its surest strategy for gaining ground in the NDC's strongholds during the general elections.

Addressing the press, Amos Walibe said "…Which is that, it was an attempt at halting the speedy dwindling fortunes of the NDC in the Northeast region. It has become abundantly clear that the NDC in the Northeast Region is facing an imminent extinction following the election of Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The election of Dr. Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP has set the stage for a real showdown with the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama in 2024.

Both presidential hopefuls hail from the northern part of the country and will be battling for electoral supremacy in the five regions of the north and the Zongo areas which had remained faithful to the NDC since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

The margins had, however, reduced since the emergence of Dr Bawumia in the political space.

Both candidates come from regions that had been carved out of the Northern Region.

ADVERTISEMENT