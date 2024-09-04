Bawumia is just an advisor to Akufo-Addo – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Speaking during insights into the NPP’s 2024 manifesto, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu clarified that as Vice President, Dr. Bawumia is solely an adviser to President Akufo-Addo and has no executive power to implement or abolish policies.
Former Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has reiterated that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot formulate his vision as a Vice President.
He stated, “President Rawlings succeeded himself in 1996. Did he have the same manifesto as he had in 1992? The 1996 manifesto of the NDC was significantly different from the 1992 even though Rawlings succeeded himself.
“President Kufour succeeded himself, the second stanza of his administration, the manifesto was marketed differently because society is dynamic.”
“President Mahama, when he succeeded President Mills, didn’t have the same manifesto, he didn’t repeat the same manifesto because circumstances have changed. This should be obvious. Executive authority in this country is vested in one person.
“The Vice President is an adviser to the president, he’s the prime adviser. It doesn’t mean that whatever is proposed by the Vice President should be taken by the president because as I said, the executive authority is in one person.”
Bawumia's role as an adviser
He explained that executive authority in Ghana is vested in the President alone and that Dr. Bawumia’s role is to advise, not to dictate policy decisions.
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu cited examples of past presidents who succeeded themselves but introduced new manifestos, highlighting that circumstances and societal needs change over time.
He emphasised that Dr. Bawumia’s promises to abolish policies such as the electronic levy, betting tax, and reintroduce road tolls are part of the NPP’s 2024 manifesto and not a reflection of his current powers as Vice President.
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu’s comments is in relation to criticism of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his promises to abolish certain policies introduced by the current government.