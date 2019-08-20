His reactions come after Dr Bawumia mounted the podium at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and teased him as he [Asiedu Nketia] graduated with a Master's degree in Defence and International Politics.

Delivering his Special Guest of Honour address at the ceremony, Dr. Bawumia said: "One of our graduands today, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah... he is known as 'General Mosquito', and also the General Secretary of the NDC. I'm told when he came into this institution, he left all his 'ntoatoa' behind the gate. As I shook his hands, I was wondering whether the physical training and exercises had added any more muscles to his… but it appears, it did not…"

He continued: "I am told he did not come here for the physical muscles, but came here to beef up the intellectual capacity of the NDC… and also enhance his case of being selected as running mate".

He commended Asiedu Nketia and urged all graduands to "let the knowledge you have gained here manifest in your workplaces and in your life endeavors. Be very diligent and let the tenets of loyalty, leadership, time management and the sense of responsibility instilled in you be evident in whatever you do."

But 'General Mosquito' in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM said Dr Bawumia is his best friend adding that despite they are political rivals, he welcomes the advice from him [Bawumia] in good faith.

He said "Dr. Bawumia my best friend; people don’t know that we are best of friends. His comment about me was out of excitement to see me among the graduands. If you ask him, he will tell you that we are best of friends and so I know that he was happy for me which is why he wanted to just say something. He even said that his comment was on the lighter side."

Listen to Asiedu Nketia below: