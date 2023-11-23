He said the election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the party will have consequences in the 2024 general elections.
'Bawumia is not fit to be President' – Buaben Asamoa
Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Adentan has said that the flagbearer of the governing party is not fit for purpose.
Mr Asamoa, who has technically exited the party following his open support to Alan Kyerematen, an NPP stalwart who has broken away to run as an independent candidate, said he doesn’t believe the party chose the right leader for the task ahead.
“I don't believe the leader they have chosen to choose because they were compelled to choose [him]. I don't believe that leader cuts it. I don’t believe he can deliver it.
And it's not about him as a person, I have nothing against his person or personality. It's about the times. It’s about who Ghana is seeking to lead them now,” he said on JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday.
He also said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hijacked the NPP.
According to him, the government led by Nana Addo has taken over, adding that the personality of the president is overbearing and he controls the party.
In an interview with Citi TV on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the former Communications Director expressed concern that the party had strayed from its original ideals.
He said "The NPP that I knew in the beginning is not the NPP that exists now. The party has become divided by heavy factionalism. Essentially, it's become divided by the executive."
His reactions come after the party accused him, along with three others, of openly canvassing support for defeated flagbearer aspirant Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and had their membership revoked for breaching the party’s constitution.
The four, Hopeson Adorye, a defeated parliamentary candidate; Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary; Boniface Abubakar Saddique, a former Zongo Minister; and Yaw Buaben Asamoa, are reported to have declared their support for Alan Kyerematen, a former NPP presidential aspirant who cut ties with the ruling party to form the "Butterfly Movement," following his dismal performance at the NPP Super Delegates Conference to elect its flag bearer for the 2024 general elections.
