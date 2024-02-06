Bawumia is tired and there's nothing new he can do — Alan

In a yet-to-be-aired interview on TV3, Alan said "Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is tired. There is nothing new he can do and that is a fact."

Alan Kyerematen, who left the New Patriotic Party in September 2023 to establish the Movement for Change, has cautioned Ghanaians against trusting Vice President Bawumia's promises.

Kyerematen asserts that Bawumia lacks the ability to bring about new changes to Ghana's economic situation and dismisses the idea that the Vice Presidency and Presidency are distinct roles, labeling them a "combined ticket."

He questions the credibility of Bawumia's claim to be independent with his own vision after winning the NPP flagbearership race on November 4, 2023.