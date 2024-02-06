According to him, Bawumia is tired and run out of ideas to salvage the ailing economy.
Bawumia is tired and there's nothing new he can do — Alan
Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the founder and leader of the Movement for Change, has challenged Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that he is exhausted and incapable of bringing anything new to the table.
In a yet-to-be-aired interview on TV3, Alan said "Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is tired. There is nothing new he can do and that is a fact."
Alan Kyerematen, who left the New Patriotic Party in September 2023 to establish the Movement for Change, has cautioned Ghanaians against trusting Vice President Bawumia's promises.
Kyerematen asserts that Bawumia lacks the ability to bring about new changes to Ghana's economic situation and dismisses the idea that the Vice Presidency and Presidency are distinct roles, labeling them a "combined ticket."
He questions the credibility of Bawumia's claim to be independent with his own vision after winning the NPP flagbearership race on November 4, 2023.
He explained that if for almost eight years in government and Bawumia could not offer any ideas to change the economic fortunes of the country, then he still cannot change it even if he is voted into office as President.
