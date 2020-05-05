Dr. Bawumia said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has demonstrated leadership and competence amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, better than Mahama who failed to properly manage the 'dumsor' situation during his time.

The former President has been making statements on the Ghanaian economy in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, suggesting in a number of his engagements that he superintended a better economy than the NPP is currently doing.

Dr. Bawumia has however laughed off Mahama's claim and has advised him to look at data on his own record in government, as well as data on the economic management and performance of the Akufo-Addo government before he speaks.

Interacting with the media, he said "This time in the life of our country is not the time for politics. We are facing a global pandemic and the focus of the President as we have all seen has been leading and making sure the right things are done to protect the lives of Ghanaians. This has been the focus of the President and generally, the focus of the government."

However, some social media users who took to Twitter to troll said the Vice President should talking like a serial caller and save the economy.

A Twitter user asked: "When will Bawumia respect himself? He is been used anyhow by NPP too much. Now Bawumia has become an insult mechanism".

Another user said: "It's laughable that Dr. Bawumia is referring to Dumsor as an internal disaster under Prez Mahama.

"Was Dr. Bawumia in Ghana when the Ebola outbreak occurred? Will Dr. Bawumia refer to Ebola as an internal disaster? By the way, we are waiting for our roads, 350 SHS, and 94 Hospitals."