Bawumia will lose to Mahama if NPP elects him as flagbearer - Ken Agyapong

The vociferous lawmaker argued that Dr. Bawumia cannot beat the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama in the general elections.

Agyapong, who made these remarks in an interview on Kessben TV, on Monday, September 18, 2023, added that the vice president has lost credibility because the very statement he made when the NPP was in opposition has come to haunt him.

“Whether you like it or not, if you vote for Bawumia, you can’t beat Mahama… ‘If your fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you,’ was I the person who made this statement?

“… the man (Dr Bawumia) went out there and said ‘when your fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate would expose you’. Has it changed? If $1 to GH¢4, you said the fundamentals are weak, then $1 to GH¢12, the fundamentals would be what,” he said in Twi.

Pulse Ghana

The MP, who is one of Dr Bawumia’s contenders for the NPP flagbearership position, said that he is doing no wrong by criticising the performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Dr Bawumia-led government because he and other businessmen in the country have lost huge amount of money due to the bad performance of the economy.

“When I say these things, people say I am controversial… when I lost some of my money, did someone tell me that I’m an NPP man so my money should be saved? If I have lost money, am I the only businessman who has lost money?” he quizzed.