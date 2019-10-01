It is, however, not clear what caused the latest decision from authorities at the seat of government to sack him.

A letter signed by Augustine Blay, Secretary to the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on September 30, 2019, reads: "I have been directed to inform you that your appointment as Director of Political Affairs at the Vice President’s Secretariat has been terminated effective 30th September 2019."

"Notwithstanding the termination, you are still under the obligation of confidentiality that you sign. During your employment. Please arrange for the return of all official equipment, property, and documents in your possession. I will like to thank you for your service during your period of employment," it added.

However, reports indicated that Manaf Ibrahim, who is an aggrieved aspirant in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Asawase constituency parliamentary primary was sacked after he secured an interim injunction from the Kumasi High Court to restrain the party from going ahead with its Extraordinary Delegates Conference with Alidu Seidu as the sole contender on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

The Vetting Committee disqualified Manaf Ibrahim from the contest and therefore leaving Alidu Seidu, who is also the Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive as the sole contender.

The party has therefore planned to endorse Alidu Seidu through popular acclamation on Saturday.

But Manaf Ibrahim secured an interim injunction from the Kumasi High Court to restrain the party from conducting the primary.