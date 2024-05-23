Bawumia's lectures on Cedi depreciation were political rhetoric — Amakye Boateng

Dr. Amakye specifically highlighted Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's role in the opposition during the 2016 elections, where he set standards for economic accountability and accessibility, convincing Ghanaians that he had solutions to the country's economic challenges.

He described Bawumia's criticisms of the John Mahama administration as mere political rhetoric, which has not translated into effective leadership as head of the economic management team.

He said "Dr. Bawumia has met several unions in opposition, talks about the state of the economy, and lectures about the free fall of the cedi against foreign currencies. so the standards that he set for Ghanaians to judge him by, his contribution towards Ghana’s development is the relationship between the cedi and foreign currencies. all we expect Dr. Bawumia to talk about is the cedi and the dollar conversation – that is the bottom line."

Dr. Amakye emphasized the importance of transparency and performance in public office, urging Dr. Bawumia to inform the public about any challenges hindering his effectiveness.

He noted that Nana Addo has good intentions for Ghana, and given Dr. Bawumia's expertise in economics, there is no reason Nana Addo would prevent him from carrying out his duties. Nana Addo explicitly stated that he chose Dr. Bawumia for his economic knowledge.

While in opposition, Dr. Bawumia delivered a lecture on the state of Ghana's economy under the theme, "The State of the Ghanaian Economy – A Foundation of Concrete or Straw."

He discussed various issues, including Ghana's bailout program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the decline in per capita income, fiscal deficits, infrastructure, and agriculture.

