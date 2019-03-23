The news website, Ghana Crusader, reported that the ousted Energy Minister was preparing to contest the president to lead the NPP into the 2020 election.

He described the report as a complete fabrication by some faceless persons for mischievous purposes.

"Let me state without equivocation or the fear of contradiction that this is the product of an overheated imagination in their continued orchestration to tarnish my image," Ghanaweb quoted him as saying.

The report by the Ghana Crusader said the presidential ambitions of Mr. Agyarko came to light in a recent private discussion he had with his inner team members which has been intercepted.

In the tape recording, the Crusader reported, Mr. Agyarko is heard loudly boasting of his wealth of experience and background.

Quoting a source, the website noted that Mr. Agyarko will be meeting ex-president Agyekum Kufuor, former Chief of Staff Kwadwo Mpiani and other party bigwigs in the Ashanti region in order to rally their support.

The source said the chiefs and people of Krobo-Edumase will be the starting point of garnering support, as that enclave in the Eastern region is where Mr. Agyarko’s mother hails from. The source added that the former Energy Minister will then head to the United States of America, a place he had lived for 25years as a political refugee to reconnect his links and cement relationships in the new agenda going forward.