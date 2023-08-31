Boakye Agyarko withdraws from NPP flagbearer run-off, citing constitutional concerns

In a letter addressed to Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Chairman of the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee, dated August 31, 2023, Agyarko stated, "I refuse to be a part of such an act that seeks to unjustly truncate a previously agreed-upon process, and cannot be part of what is about to be done on Saturday, 2nd September 2023. I cannot, with a clear conscience, make such an impermissible concession to such an errant decision."

The NPP recently conducted a super delegates conference to reduce its flagbearer hopefuls from ten to five. In the results, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with 629 votes (68.15%), followed by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes (14.30%), and former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen in third place with 95 votes (10.29%). Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured fourth place with 36 votes (3.90%).

Following the super delegates conference, Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh were tied with nine (9) votes each in the NPP presidential race, leading to the decision for a run-off on September 2.

The NPP's National Council, responsible for making decisions on party matters, determined that only their members would vote in the upcoming run-off, citing efficiency and cost-saving measures.

The run-off is set to take place at the party's headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

However, Boakye Agyarko staunchly disagrees with this new process, asserting that it violates the party's constitution. He argued, "It is totally unconstitutional that a sub-section (about 135 National Council members) of the Special Electoral College should assume the function on behalf of the 955 delegates who voted in the first round."

Agyarko expressed strong reservations about the changes to the election process, asserting that they are detrimental to fair play and justice. He concluded by calling it "an unconstitutional act which I cannot allow myself to be associated with."

This unexpected development has added further intrigue to the NPP's presidential race, as the party grapples with the logistics and legality of conducting the run-off election.

