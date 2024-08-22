Broken promises: The controversy surrounding Bawumia's Pwalugu Dam plans

However, the path to fulfilling this promise has been marred by inconsistencies and delays, leading to growing scepticism among stakeholders.

When Dr Bawumia first announced the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam project in November 2019, it was hailed as the single largest investment in the northern part of Ghana since independence.

The $993 million project, situated in the Upper East Region, was expected to transform agriculture in the area by providing reliable irrigation for over 25,000 hectares of farmland.

In addition to boosting agricultural productivity, the dam was also intended to generate 60 megawatts of electricity and help control the perennial flooding of the White Volta River.

The ambitious timeline projected the dam's completion within a few years, with significant portions of the project, such as the irrigation infrastructure, expected to be ready within two years.

This timeline was met with enthusiasm by the local population and stakeholders, who saw it as a solution to the region's economic challenges.

Despite the initial excitement, the timeline for the dam's completion has faced several delays, with new deadlines repeatedly set and missed.

In the early stages, Bawumia and other government officials assured the public that construction was progressing according to plan.

However, reports from local media and independent observers have consistently highlighted the slow pace of work and the lack of visible progress.

One of the major inconsistencies in Bawumia's promise relates to the funding and actual commencement of the project.

While the government initially indicated that funding for the project was secured, later reports suggested that financing was not fully in place. This discrepancy raised questions about the feasibility of the ambitious timelines that were promised.

Furthermore, the government's communication on the project has been inconsistent.

At various points, different completion dates have been cited, with some officials claiming that significant progress had been made, while others admitted to delays due to unforeseen challenges.

This lack of clarity has only fueled scepticism about the government’s ability to deliver on its promise.

The delays in the Pwalugu Dam project have significant implications for the people of the Upper East Region.

The region continues to suffer from the effects of seasonal flooding, which the dam was supposed to mitigate.

Farmers who were promised reliable irrigation remain dependent on erratic rainfall, hampering agricultural productivity and economic growth.

Moreover, the unfulfilled promise of hydroelectric power generation from the dam has left the region without the anticipated boost in electricity supply.

This has further dampened hopes for industrial development in the area, which was expected to be a key driver of job creation and economic prosperity.

The inconsistencies in delivering the Pwalugu Dam have not only affected the local economy but also have broader political implications.

Dr Bawumia has built much of his political reputation on his economic management skills and his ability to deliver on promises.

The challenges surrounding the Pwalugu Dam project, however, have provided fodder for the opposition, who have criticised the government for what they see as a pattern of overpromising and underdelivering.

Pwalugu dam project facing financial challenges – Bawumia in 2022

One of the primary reasons for the delay is financial challenges. Despite the government's commitment to funding the project, securing the necessary funds has proven difficult.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), acknowledged that financial constraints have been a significant hurdle.

Speaking at the launch of the Northern Development Authority's five-year strategic plan in Tamale, Dr Bawumia said the government will look for funds to construct the dam.

Bank of Ghana authorises payment of US$11.9m for Pwalugu dam

The Bank of Ghana has clarified that payments to the contractors were authorised by the government through the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

Pulse Ghana

However, questions have arisen about the disbursement of funds, especially since little to no work has been done on the project sites.

The Director of Communications at the Central Bank, Bernard Otabil, explained that the Central Bank only makes payments sanctioned by the government.

"Authorisation was given from the Controller and Accountant General's Department for payment to be made, and the payment was made," he said.

Pwalugu multipurpose dam dear to my heart – Bawumia in 2024

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia revealed that the Pwalugu Dam is dear to his heart, indicating that he is committed to getting it done.

During his visit to the Upper East Region as part of his interaction with religious leaders and other stakeholders, he reiterated the significance of the project as it fits into his agenda of prioritising agriculture under his administration.

As Ghana approaches another election cycle, the issue of the Pwalugu Dam is likely to resurface as a point of contention.

Bawumia promises to prioritise Pwalugu at manifesto launch

At the 2024 manifesto launch of the NPP at Takoradi in the Western Region on August 18, 2024, Dr Bawumia is still promising to prioritise the construction of the Pwalugu Dam if elected as President to lead Ghana in 2025 after so many promises given to the people of Northern Ghana.

He said "I will prioritise the construction of the Pwalugu Dam by using private sector financing to crowd in grant financing."

Dr Bawumia and the NPP should note that the project represents both an opportunity and a challenge: an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to developing the northern regions of Ghana, and a challenge to regain the trust of the electorate.

The Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam was conceived as a transformational project for the Upper East Region, with the potential to address critical issues such as flooding, energy shortages, and agricultural productivity.

However, the inconsistencies in communication, funding, and project timelines have cast doubt on the government's ability to deliver on this promise.

As the delays persist, the gap between expectation and reality continues to widen, leaving many to question whether the project will ever come to fruition.