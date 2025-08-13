Michael Kwesi Ofori and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong: The truth about their relationship

Michael Kwesi Ofori, popularly known as The General, was a young Ghanaian entrepreneur whose influence in business and social circles grew rapidly in recent years. He was the CEO of Investors Hub, a consulting firm he founded in 2018 to connect African businesses with foreign investors.

In March 2024, he expanded his portfolio with the launch of Ultimate HR Services, a human resource solutions company.

His achievements earned him multiple honours, including a place on the Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana list for four consecutive years (2020–2023), the 40 Under 40 award in 2022, and the prestigious Head of State Award in 2023.

Clarifying the Relationship With Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Following his sudden death in August 2025, many reports described Michael as the “son” of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong. However, while the two shared a close bond, Michael was not Dr Sarpong’s biological child. He was, in fact, his godson and mentee.

Their relationship went beyond titles—it was built on mentorship, mutual respect, and trust. Dr Sarpong’s guidance played a key role in shaping Michael’s professional path, while Michael’s loyalty and work ethic deepened their connection over the years.

Early Life and Education

Michael completed his secondary education at Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, in 2007, where he displayed early leadership qualities. He went on to graduate from Central University College, acquiring the academic foundation that supported his entrepreneurial ventures.

Personal Life

In September 2023, Michael married Rita Ofori Acheampong, a relative of former Health Minister Dr Richard Anane. The glamorous wedding, held in Kumasi, was attended by some of Ghana’s most notable personalities, including Dr Ofori Sarpong and Osei Kwame Despite. The event made headlines for its elegance and the high-profile guest list.

His Passing and Tributes

On August 12, 2025, news of Michael’s passing was confirmed by Ghanaian media personality Caleb Nii Boye. The announcement sent shockwaves through the business and entertainment industries. Close friend Kennedy Asante Osei, son of media mogul Osei Kwame Despite, expressed his heartbreak with emotional messages, including:

“Aaw, Kwesi… Rest well, bro. This pierced me so hard.”