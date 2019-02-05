Dubbed ‘Aagbe wo Demonstration’ which translates as ‘You are killing us demonstration’, the action is being backed by the Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty.

The other parties involved are the Convention People’s Party (CPP), the Ghana Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP), the Democratic People’s Party (DPP), the People’s National Convention (PNC), United Front Party (UFP), the Eagle Party and the All People’s Congress (APC)

At least seven persons were reported injured following a shooting incident at last week’s Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

This was after some macho men, dressed in NSC-branded t-shirts, allegedly attacked voters and fired gunshots at the La-Bawaleshie Presby JHS polling station.

The protesting political parties have described the action of the security service as “barbaric and brutal.”

They hope to send a strong message to the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-led government over “the growing atmosphere of insecurity in the country.”

In a statement, convener for the ‘Aagbe wo Demonstration’, Bernard Monah said such actions are a “threat on [Ghana’s] democracy, peace and stability."

The statement also called on the government to quicken investigations into the violence that rocked the by-election.

“As required by the Public Order Act 1994, Act 491, we wrote to notify the police and have subsequently had a fruitful meeting with the Greater Accra Regional Command. We assured them of our commitment to conduct a very peaceful and non-violent demonstration.”

The demonstration is expected to begin at the Old Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 6am to the Police Headquarters, through to the Jubilee House.

“We are by this statement calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians to join in this mass action against oppression, injustice, electoral violence, vigilantism, police brutalities, rampant kidnapping and the breakdown of law and order,” the statement added.