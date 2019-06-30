The violence took place following misunderstanding between the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, resulting in injuries and destruction of properties such as cars.

Reports say armed police and military officers have been stationed at the centre for the registration exercise to continue.

A barricade has also been mounted with the main entrance of the Commission’s office cordoned off.

Three persons reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Manhyia District Hospital after they lodged a complaint at the Asokore Mampong Police station on the incident.

The violence took place a day after the leadership of both parties in the Asawase Constituency had signed an undertaking to control their members.

One of the injured victims alleged that she was physically assaulted by Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, when she intervened to challenge a young lady who claimed some applicants were being registered at midnight at the Municipal Assembly’s office.