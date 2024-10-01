Chief predicts Bawumia's 2024 election win with 53%, advises him to ignore galamsey

In his appeal, the chief urged Dr. Bawumia to refrain from focusing on the pressing issue of illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, despite the Wassa-Amenfi region being one of the areas most severely affected by this crisis.
The Juantuahene of the Wassa-Amenfi Traditional Area has proclaimed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), as the expected winner of the forthcoming elections, confidently predicting that he will secure 53% of the votes cast.
Recommended articles
This plea comes at a time when Ghana's battle against galamsey has intensified, amid mounting protests and significant environmental degradation of water bodies, farmlands, critical forest cover, among other things. The nation is facing a grave crisis resulting from illegal mining activities, which have escalated from small-scale artisanal operations into widespread and often violent enterprises.
These activities pose a severe threat to the environment, public health, and the livelihoods of many citizens, despite the government’s promises to combat this issue. Reports indicate that numerous water bodies have been significantly damaged due to the toxic practices associated with galamsey. Rivers such as the Ankobra, Densu, and several others across the country have become heavily contaminated, compromising local fishing; the Birim River has turned brown and is deemed unsafe for consumption; and the Pra River has suffered pollution from mercury and sediment.
Meanwhile, in response to the government’s handling of these challenges, protests organised by the civil society group Democracy Hub have emerged, particularly in Accra, resulting in no fewer than 54 arrests. The police characterised these gatherings as "illegal," accusing demonstrators of disturbing public order and attacking law enforcement officers. The protests have highlighted widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to illegal mining, particularly regarding the environmental ramifications.
Social media activism has surged in reaction to these events, with citizens leveraging social media platforms to amplify their concerns and organise additional demonstrations. Hashtags such as #GalamseyMustStop, #FreeTheCitizens, and #SayNoToGalamsey have gained traction, serving as rallying cries for activists advocating for accountability and urgent governmental action. Following the protests, calls have been made for improved treatment of detained individuals and for authorities to uphold the rights of citizens.
Despite the arrests and intimidation faced by protesters, activists led by Democracy Hub are preparing for a series of protests from October 3 to 5 to address the ongoing galamsey crisis. The demonstrations will begin at Legon Okponglo and march to Independence Square in Accra each day, to highlight the environmental devastation caused by illegal mining and advocate for the release of detained activists.