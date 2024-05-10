ADVERTISEMENT
Choose a peaceful transfer of power in your best interest – Asiedu Nketia warns NPP

Evans Annang

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has advised thye governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to hand over power peacefully after the 2024 general elections.

NDC Chairman Asiedu Nketiah
NDC Chairman Asiedu Nketiah

He said it will be in the best interest of the party to do a peaceful handover if John Dramani Mahama is declared winner of the elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, May 9, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC National Chairman, expressed concerns and accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of potentially facilitating President Akufo-Addo’s alleged reluctance to transfer power to their candidate, John Mahama.

“We do not expect the Electoral Commission to act as the conduit through which Akufo-Addo will implement his avowed determination not to hand over power to the visionary, experienced, and trustworthy John Dramani Mahama.

"NPP must choose a peaceful transfer of power from NPP to NDC in their own interest. The 2024 elections will not be business as usual,” he stated.

Nketiah stated that NDC registration agents nationwide would oppose any attempts by the EC to reduce transparency in the ongoing voter registration process.

Asiedu Nketia and Nana Addo
Asiedu Nketia and Nana Addo

“We wish to serve notice and notice is hereby served that NDC registration agents across the country will resist the EC’s clandestine attempts aimed at diminishing transparency in the voter registration exercise.

“Let me emphasise that our agents must activate the party’s super hi-tech application systems to transmit all serial numbers of BVR kits in their districts and electoral areas to the National Elections and IT Directorate of the party, with or without the approval of the EC.”

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah invited chiefs, opinion leaders, and faith-based organisations to join the NDC's call for increased transparency and fairness

