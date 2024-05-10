Choose a peaceful transfer of power in your best interest – Asiedu Nketia warns NPP

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, May 9, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC National Chairman, expressed concerns and accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of potentially facilitating President Akufo-Addo’s alleged reluctance to transfer power to their candidate, John Mahama.

“We do not expect the Electoral Commission to act as the conduit through which Akufo-Addo will implement his avowed determination not to hand over power to the visionary, experienced, and trustworthy John Dramani Mahama.

"NPP must choose a peaceful transfer of power from NPP to NDC in their own interest. The 2024 elections will not be business as usual,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nketiah stated that NDC registration agents nationwide would oppose any attempts by the EC to reduce transparency in the ongoing voter registration process.

Pulse Ghana

“We wish to serve notice and notice is hereby served that NDC registration agents across the country will resist the EC’s clandestine attempts aimed at diminishing transparency in the voter registration exercise.

“Let me emphasise that our agents must activate the party’s super hi-tech application systems to transmit all serial numbers of BVR kits in their districts and electoral areas to the National Elections and IT Directorate of the party, with or without the approval of the EC.”