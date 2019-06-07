The proceedings are for his persistent failure to respond to several requests from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to furnish it with information about the 275 buses he was supposed to have brought into the country and donated to the party's constituencies.

According to the motion on notice for the contempt proceedings, CHRAJ prayed the court for an order to commit Freddie Blay into prison custody for disobeying its lawful requests.

The letter indicated that Blay, had received the motion but failed, refused and or neglected to oblige the commission with his comments as requested.

The motion dated July 6, 2018, showed that CHRAJ received a complaint from the Coalition of Social Justice, requesting the commission to investigate Freddie Blay for corruption in respect of his role in the purchase of 275 buses for the 275 constituencies of the NPP.

CHRAJ after assessing the complaint concluded that it had the mandate to investigate and, therefore, commenced investigations.

CHRAJ wrote to the respondent to submit his comments on the allegation "within 10 working days, unless he admits to the allegations," the motion stated that on August 20, 2018.

"The said letter was duly delivered to the respondent but he failed, refused/and or neglected to oblige the commission with his comments as requested," it stated.

The NPP Chairman Blay came under the spotlight following his decision to buy mini buses for all of constituencies of the ruling party.

All 275 mini buses cost $ 11.4 million when delivered, with a down payment of $3 million having already been made.

He is said to have contracted a loan facility from Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) to procure the 275 buses.