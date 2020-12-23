The CID wrote to the Speaker of Parliament for permission to interrogate the MP as required by law.

“It would be appreciated if you could release the aforementioned Member of Parliament to report to Director Operations CID at the CID headquarters on Thursday 24/12/2020 at 1000hours to assist investigations,” the CID’s letter to Speaker Aaron Mike Oquaye reads in part.

CID invites Inusah Fuseini for questioning over ‘parallel government’ comment

In response to the letter, the Speaker, through the legal services directorate of the house asked Mr. Fuseini, the former Lands and Natural Resources Minister to make himself available to the CID for questioning.

A letter dated December 23, 2020, and address to the lawmaker said “Mr. Speaker having regard to the limitations of article 117 and 118 of the 1992 constitution of the Republic, and noting the fact that the house is currently adjourned sine die, has asked that you make yourself available for the interaction with the Ghana Police on 24th December 2020 at 10 am at the CID headquarters, 2nd floor, room 2.”

It would be recalled that Mr. Fuseini made the comments in question during a TV discussion following the NDC’s rejection of the results of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary polls, describing the election as flawed and fictionalised.

He defended the comment even as critics thought it was unbecoming of a lawmaker and lawyer of so many years standing.