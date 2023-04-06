CODEO demands immediate resignation of 2 new EC members

CODEO is, however, demanding the immediate resignation of Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani as members of the EC.

In an address on behalf of CODEO, Rev. Dr. Fred Deegbe said the two newly appointed EC members to resign voluntarily.

"We are painfully aware that voluntary and constitutionally grounded revocation of this unfortunate and democratically problematic EC appointment by the President is extremely unlikely.

"However nothing stops the affected appointees namely Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani from voluntarily and honourably resigning from membership of the EC," he said.

He added that the resignation will "be in the supreme interest of our country's continual democratic progress, election peace, and credibility and indeed, the overall national interest."

The new EC members replace Mrs. Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida, Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn, and Mrs. Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo who have all retired.

They have therefore joined Mrs. Jean Mensa as Chairperson, Mr. Samuel Tettey as Deputy Chairman for Operations, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, as Deputy Chairman for Corporate, and Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as Commissioner.

Their appointment is in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 constitution which states that "there shall be an Electoral Commission which shall consist of a chairman, two deputy chairmen, and four other members."

