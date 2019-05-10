Mahama has been on tour in the Greater Accra region and has already visited some of the coastal communities in the region.

On Wednesday, NDC flagbearer visited Jamestown and Chorkor, but the highlight of the exercise came when he was met with “stone politics”.

Some party supporters at the gathering came along with stones to give to Mahama, in demonstration of the popular saying “come for your stone”

The ex-president later stood up to touch the gathered stones, saying politicians should never promise what they cannot achieve.

“Today when I came here, I was given a lot of stones. In our tradition, if you are given stones it means you gave some advice to somebody and the persons didn’t take the advice, and now they are faced with the reality of what you told them,” Mahama said.

“So these stones are for everyone in NDC. We said it but they didn’t listen to us and I think that the experience we all are going through is a lesson to all of us. Politicians must be honest; tell the people what you can do for them.”

Watch the video below (Credit: Joy News):