Comical NPP must accept responsibility for economic hardships – Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi attributed the hardships to the introduction of several tax handles, fuel price increases, and general increments in the prices of goods and services. This he said was the direct effect of economic mismanagement by the Akufo-Addo led government.

He accused the government of driving Ghana into an unsustainable debt hole through reckless election-related expenditure compelling them to introduce new taxes that are burdening the ordinary Ghanaian.