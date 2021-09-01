Describing claims by NPP Communications Director, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah that John Mahama was driving a misleading narrative about economic hardships in the country, as compared to the performance of former Iraqi Information Minister, Comical Ali, the NDC dismissed Asamoah's position and blamed the current government for the economic hardships.
Comical NPP must accept responsibility for economic hardships – Sammy Gyamfi
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to take responsibility for the worsening economic conditions under which Ghanaians live.
The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi attributed the hardships to the introduction of several tax handles, fuel price increases, and general increments in the prices of goods and services. This he said was the direct effect of economic mismanagement by the Akufo-Addo led government.
He accused the government of driving Ghana into an unsustainable debt hole through reckless election-related expenditure compelling them to introduce new taxes that are burdening the ordinary Ghanaian.
He also dismissed claims by Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a leading member of the NPP that the Akufo-Addo government has dealt with corruption better than the NDC.
