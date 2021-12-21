E-levy: We are ready to kill the killer tax – Haruna Iddrisu

The free-for-all fight started when First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu, who was presiding over the business of the house in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin, attempted to also cast his ballot on whether or not the e-levy bill should be considered under a certificate of urgency.

Parliamentarians from both sides of the house were seen trading blows over the matter, which sent the whole house into chaos.

Speaking on the E-levy brought before the plenary by the Finance Committee of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said the Minority is ready to "fight" the bill.