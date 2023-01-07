Corruption fight remains my priority in Ghana — Nana Addo

Nana Addo in an address on the eve of Constitution Day to mark 30 years of Ghana's Fourth Republic said his administration should be credited for some of the giant steps aimed at ending the menace.

He said: "Without any form of equivocation, my government has undertaken, arguably, the boldest initiatives since independence to reform and strengthen the capacity of our institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector."

He noted that since the Office of the Special Prosecutor was set up, the government has prioritized the fight against deep-rooted corruption describing it as "an independent, non-partisan body, with the relevant professional capability and exclusive mandate to investigate and prosecute acts of corruption."

"If we seek to prolong our democratic journey, it is imperative that we enhance transparency and accountability in our governance structures, and build strong institutions that can fight corruption and the dissipation of public funds," he added.