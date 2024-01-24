ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Corruption has led to the IMF controlling everything in Ghana — Malema

Emmanuel Tornyi

Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa's opposition, is linking Ghana's economic downturn to corrupt government officials.

South African politician Julius Sello Malema
South African politician Julius Sello Malema

He contended that those in power have consistently mishandled funds, causing a small elite to enrich themselves while leaving the majority of the nation in poverty.

Recommended articles

Malema suggested that these corrupt practices have hindered Ghana from meeting its external debt obligations, leading to a form of indirect colonialism—a situation contrary to the efforts of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to prevent such economic dependencies.

Addressing a conference organized by Arise Ghana, Malema emphasized that corruption poses a significant threat to the country's democracy.

He said the democracy of Ghana is threatened by corruption - a corruption that made sure that Ghana does not pay its international debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that as a result, Ghana is unable to self-determine because everything else is dictated to Ghana by IMF and the World Bank because the current leadership failed to honour their obligation.

He noted that corruption is a threat to a wonderful democracy anywhere because it is eating on the moral fibre of democratic dispensation.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Addo

I neglected Ekumfi because you voted out NPP candidate — Nana Addo to Chiefs

Kwesi Jonah

Nana Addo's governance style is very bad — Kwesi Jonah

Dr Amoako Baah

Asantehene vs Wontumi brouhaha: NPP is in the hands of rascals — Dr. Amoako Baah

Joe Jackson

Ghana's economy in a ditch and the next government will struggle — Joe Jackson