Corruption has led to the IMF controlling everything in Ghana — Malema

He contended that those in power have consistently mishandled funds, causing a small elite to enrich themselves while leaving the majority of the nation in poverty.
Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa's opposition, is linking Ghana's economic downturn to corrupt government officials.
Malema suggested that these corrupt practices have hindered Ghana from meeting its external debt obligations, leading to a form of indirect colonialism—a situation contrary to the efforts of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to prevent such economic dependencies.
Addressing a conference organized by Arise Ghana, Malema emphasized that corruption poses a significant threat to the country's democracy.
He said the democracy of Ghana is threatened by corruption - a corruption that made sure that Ghana does not pay its international debt.
He added that as a result, Ghana is unable to self-determine because everything else is dictated to Ghana by IMF and the World Bank because the current leadership failed to honour their obligation.
He noted that corruption is a threat to a wonderful democracy anywhere because it is eating on the moral fibre of democratic dispensation.
