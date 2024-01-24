Corruption has led to the IMF controlling everything in Ghana — Malema

Malema suggested that these corrupt practices have hindered Ghana from meeting its external debt obligations, leading to a form of indirect colonialism—a situation contrary to the efforts of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to prevent such economic dependencies.

Addressing a conference organized by Arise Ghana, Malema emphasized that corruption poses a significant threat to the country's democracy.

He said the democracy of Ghana is threatened by corruption - a corruption that made sure that Ghana does not pay its international debt.

He added that as a result, Ghana is unable to self-determine because everything else is dictated to Ghana by IMF and the World Bank because the current leadership failed to honour their obligation.