According to him, the rising levels of corruption in the country under the NPP government is excessive adding that Ghana is not serious to eliminate the canker.

He believes successive governments have not shown commitment to fighting corruption.

"I don't think this administration, like the previous [administration], is doing enough to combat corruption.

"The perception of corruption within this administration is very high and the government needs to address this perception," he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

His comments came hours after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) described Nana Addo as "most corrupt" and "nepotistic" President Ghana has ever produced in the Fourth Republic.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said, Nana Addo "must accept full responsibility for the unenviable accolade as the most corrupt President in Ghana’s history, which hangs around his neck and find out why it is so.

"It has been established beyond all reasonable doubt that corruption is a way of life for the President and his government."

Justice Francis Emile Short

Justice Emile Francis Short speaking on the development in an interview on Accra FM said "You mentioned the issue of nepotism. Although I wasn’t going to accuse this government of nepotism, I’m saying that it is a matter that the government should address. The government should be able to come out and explain to the general public the bases under which certain appointments have been made in order to address this allegation of nepotism."