He said this evident in the cost of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange competed by the John Mahama administration four years ago.

Speaking on the infrastructural achievements by the Akufo-Addo administration in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said the cost one interchange is equal to the cost 4 interchanges the current government is constructing.

The Vice President cited Tema, Pokuase and Obetsebi Lamptey interchanges in the Greater Accra Region and Tamale in the Northern Region, all at a total cost of $289 million comparing it with the $260 million Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

“I would just leave that for you to ponder,” Dr Bawumia said.

Prior to the 2016 elections, John Mahama commissioned a redesigned Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange to ease the heavy vehicular traffic in the capital.

Dubbed ‘Dubai Interchange’, the three-tier interchange included a 1.2km flyover from the then Busy Internet end of the Ring Road to the Awudome Cemetery, near the Obetsebi-Lamptey Roundabout with street lights.

The phase one of the project cost €74 million whilst phase two was at US$170 million.