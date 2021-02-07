Key among the candidates are Mr. Enoch Tei Mensah, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram and former Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings' administration, who will come face to face with Nii Kotei Dzani, the outgone representative of the Greater Accra Region, for the region.

Others are Mr. Alhassan Andani, former Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank; Mr. Ras Mubarak, immediate past MP for Kumbungu, who are vying with four others to represent the Northern Region.

Others are Mr. Kojo Agyenim Boateng, journalist; immediate past member of the council representing Bono Region; the Akrofosohene, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, immediate past member representing the Ashanti Region and Ms. Eunice Jacqueline Buah, a businesswoman, who is seeking re-election for the Western regional slot.

The Constitution mandates the Council of State under Article 89 to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

“The Council is required to consider and advise the President or any other authority in respect of any appointment which is required by the Constitution or any other law to be made in accordance with the advice of, or in consultation with the Council,” the Constitution states.

It may also, upon request or on its own initiative, consider and make recommendations on any matter being considered or dealt with by the President, a Minister of State, Parliament, or any other authority.

It is required to meet at least four times a year.