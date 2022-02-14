Coup threat: #FixTheCountry convener charged with treason and remanded for 2 weeks

The lawyer for the suspect, Akoto Ampaw, prayed the court to grant him bail but the prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare, opposed and asked that he be remanded due to the nature of the case.

Oliver was arrested following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

Earlier on Friday, February 11, 2022, the family and friends of the social activist alleged that he has been abducted for his criticism of the government.

After the coup d'état that took place in the Republic of Guinea Conakry on Sunday, September 5, 2021, the convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement welcomed the news.

He said "Neho! I welcome the news of a military coup in Guinea.

"Still waiting on confirmation of its success. Hopefully a new transition process is put in place quickly. Guinea shall work again".