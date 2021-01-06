The Court, chaired by Justice Kwasi Boakye ruled that Mr. Quayson was “restrained from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency within the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana and further presenting himself to be sworn in as Member of Parliament-elect as such until the final determination of the petition.”

The injunction was granted in a case filed by one Michael Ankomah-Nimfa of Assin Bereku who claims Mr. Quayson holds dual citizenship of Ghana and Canada.

In the substantive case, Mr. Ankomah-Nimfa is seeking to annul the declaration of Mr. Quayson as the winner of the December 7 polls because of the dual citizenship claims.

He based his case on Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, which says “a person shall not be qualified to be a member of Parliament if he owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana.”

Yesterday, a Wenchi High Court stopped an injuction suit filed by the NDC against the MP-elect for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah.

The NDC asked the court to bar the MP from holding himself as the MP-elect and also deter him him from being sworn in parliament on January 7th.

His Lordship, Justice Fredrick Arnold A. K. Nawurah who ruled the case said the ex-parte application, if granted, will be unfair to Mr. Korsah.

The presiding Judge, Lordship Justice Fredrick Arnold A. K. Nawurah stated in his ruling that he “shall refuse the ex parte injunction application.”

“I think the people of Techiman South need a representative at the swearing-in. To injunct the 1st respondent will be unfair. At the end of the trial, if it is established that the election was not done properly, I shall make my orders. I hereby refuse the application.”

The court’s directive implies that the National Democratic Congress will present 136 MPs for the swearing-in ceremony for members of the 8th Parliament on January 7.