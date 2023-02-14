The judge released him on bail to the sum of GHC50,000 cedis with two sureties.
Court grants Suame NDC Youth Organiser bail
Koampa Razak Avoliya, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organizer for Suame has been granted bail by an Asokwa Circuit Court.
Recommended articles
With Five lawyers to his side, the defendants argued their client had been a long standing politician for the past 12 years with no criminal record.
They further reiterated; Razak bore no risk of jumping bail considering that he submitted himself to the police in the company of executives of the NDC.
Lead Council Lawyer Evans Amankwah commended the court for upholding the position of the defense and granting their plea.
The prosecution led by Director of Legal and Prosecution of the Ashanti Region Police command, ACP Kofi Blagodzie would not object to the position of the defendants.
He however assured the court he had the right arsenals to prosecute the accused when case management conference commences.
National Organizer of the NDC, Joseph Yamin contended the party was still at a loss why it took two hearings for the court to grant their member bail.
He however charged the teaming party supporters to be present in court to support any member of the party who finds himself in similar positions with the law.
He stands charged for offensive conduct over his public comments which police say amounted to inciting political violence.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh