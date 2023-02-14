Court grants Suame NDC Youth Organiser bail

With Five lawyers to his side, the defendants argued their client had been a long standing politician for the past 12 years with no criminal record.

They further reiterated; Razak bore no risk of jumping bail considering that he submitted himself to the police in the company of executives of the NDC.

Lead Council Lawyer Evans Amankwah commended the court for upholding the position of the defense and granting their plea.

The prosecution led by Director of Legal and Prosecution of the Ashanti Region Police command, ACP Kofi Blagodzie would not object to the position of the defendants.

He however assured the court he had the right arsenals to prosecute the accused when case management conference commences.

National Organizer of the NDC, Joseph Yamin contended the party was still at a loss why it took two hearings for the court to grant their member bail.

He however charged the teaming party supporters to be present in court to support any member of the party who finds himself in similar positions with the law.