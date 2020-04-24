The former president said such a thinking at this critical time in the world is irresponsible on the part of the EC.

In a live digital conversation with Ghanaians, John Mahama said the EC has to heed to the preaching of social distancing by President Akufo-Addo in the fight against coronavirus.

“At a time when doubts remain about the scale of the COVID-19 threat, and when social distancing has become our main defence, this suggestion is deeply irresponsible,” he said.

Mahama believes that there were no political underpinnings with the president’s recent directive on social distancing.

John Mahama

However, the call by the ruling party’s general secretary that the new voters’ register is a necessity and a compilation will start in May has put the lifting of the lockdown directive in doubt.

He noted that decisions of this nature should be guided by science as well as the health and safety of the people of Ghana and not political or parochial considerations.

“While it is the prerogative of the President to take the decisions that ensure our safety and protection, it is my hope that his decisions are guided by a genuine concern for the health and safety of the people of Ghana, and also guided by science, not any political or parochial considerations.”