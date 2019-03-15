The performance of the cedi against major trading currencies was a major campaign issue with both the NPP and NDC trying to topple the other with claims for and against the performance of the cedi.

The cedi traded at GH¢3.23 to US$1 in January but trades at GH¢4.32 to US$1 as of the end of June 2015.

The cedi was GH¢4.9 to £1 in January but reached GH¢6.9 in June, while GH¢3.7 was exchanged for one euro in January but traded at GH¢4.8 to one euro by June 2015.

Nana Addo in a tweet on May 4, 2016, said "The current depreciation of the Ghana Cedi against the Dollar is because of BAD leadership. We should not be where we are to buy the dollar for 3.72. Vote For Change #Change Now".

Since the photo of the tweet by Nana Addo surfaced online, some Ghanaians are mocking him.

Today, March 15, 2019, Ghanaians are currently buying the dollar for GH¢5.75 under the government of the NPP and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in charge of the country.

Here are some comments by Ghanaians on social media on the cedi depreciation.